'Premature' to rule out COVID lab leak: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization says getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of COVID-19.

The first human cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

He said there had been a “premature push” to rule out the theory that the virus might have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan.

In recent months, the idea that the pandemic started somehow in a laboratory — and perhaps involved an engineered virus — has gained traction, especially with President Joe Biden ordering a review of US intelligence to assess the possibility.

China has struck back aggressively, arguing that attempts to link the origins of COVID-19 to a lab were politically motivated.