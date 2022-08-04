Pregnant widow left heartbroken after 'love of her life' dies

Jacob Ramsay, the victim of an alleged coastal Taranaki murder, was expecting the arrival of his third son in just weeks.[Source: NZ Herald]

The victim of an alleged coastal Taranaki murder was expecting the arrival of his third son in just weeks.

But now that unborn child, Olliver, will grow up having never met his father, Jacob Mills Ramsay.

The body of alleged murder victim Ramsay, 33, was found at an Upper Kina Rd property in Oaonui, South Taranaki, on Sunday.

Two men, aged 18 and 39, have been charged with his murder.

Ramsay was the father of Lucus, 11, Hunter, 5, and Olliver, who is due in six weeks.

His wife Sarah Ramsay was in Waikato for an appointment with her midwife when she learned of her husband’s death.

The police phoned her on Monday morning with the news, a spokesperson for the family said on Wednesday evening.

“She was instantly heartbroken by the news and is struggling to come to terms with the situation,” they said.

“The loss of Jacob is unfathomable, as their children will now grow up without him. Their unborn, Olliver, will never get to meet his dad.”

Sarah, who married Jacob in January last year, has lost the “love of her life,” the spokesperson said.

Jacob was a farmworker who had been in the industry for the past decade, working to support Sarah and their boys, they said.

“Now that support has been lost forever.”

It is understood Ramsay was living at the Upper Kina Rd property at the time of his death.

Court documents state both of the accused also live in Oaonui.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police are still piecing together the timeline of Ramsay’s movements before his death.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information on a physical altercation involving Ramsay in the Ōakura township about 5pm on July 29, Matuku said.

“We also want to talk to anyone who saw a silver-coloured 2005 Peugeot station wagon in Ōakura at about that time, or may have noticed it travelling in the coastal area on that Friday evening.”

Information can be given by contacting police on 105, quoting the file number 220731/0100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page, named Justice for Jacob, has been set up to help assist the family, the spokesperson said.