Powerful quakes strike Solomon Islands

An earthquake hit at 10km depth in the Malango region in Solomon Islands.[Source: United States Geological Survey via ABC News]

Solomon Islands has been struck by two earthquakes within half an hour, the United States Geological Survey has said.

The first quake, measured at magnitude-7.0, hit just off the south-west coast on Tuesday at 1pm local time, triggering a tsunami warning.

A second quake, with a magnitude of 6.0, struck nearby 30 minutes later.

The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service later said there was no tsunami threat but warned about unusual sea currents on the coast.

“People are also advised to be vigilant as aftershocks are expected to continue,” an employee said on social media.

Widespread power outages are being reported, and the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation said in a statement on Facebook that all radio services were off air.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said there had been no major damage to buildings in the centre of the capital Honiara.

Hazardous waves were possible for the region’s islands, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake may produce waves of up to 1 metre above tide levels for Solomon Islands, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, the Center said.

Geoscience Australia registered the earthquake at magnitude-6.9.

The quake’s epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres south-west of the capital Honiara, at a depth of 13 kilometres, according to the USGS.

Solomon Islands sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.