Postal service warns of delays in mail-in vote count

The US Postal Service (USPS) has warned that millions of mail-in votes may not arrive in time to be counted on the presidential election day, 3 November.

In letters to states across the country last month, the agency said “certain deadlines… are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards”.

Critics have blamed the new USPS head – a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump – for a slowdown in deliveries.

A record number of people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that mail-in ballots will give a boost to his rival Democrat Joe Biden, and lead to voting fraud. Experts say the mail-in voting system – which is used by the American military and by Mr Trump himself – is safe from tampering.

The agency has long been in financial trouble, carrying about $160bn (£122bn) in debt.

The new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy – a major Republican donor – has introduced changes such as clamping down on overtime and halting late delivery trips. But critics say the overhauls have led to an increase in mail wait times.

On Thursday, Mr Trump said he was blocking additional funding for the USPS to help with election issues because he opposed mail-in voting.

Former President Barack Obama strongly criticised what he described as Mr Trump’s “attempts to undermine the election”, writing on Twitter that the administration was “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus”.

The top two Democrats in Congress, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, also weighed in on the debate on Friday, calling on Mr DeJoy to “quickly reverse his operational changes that have led to delays and service reductions for too many Americans and threaten to undermine our democracy”.

“House and Senate Democrats call on the President to immediately cease his assault on the Postal Service, make clear that he will allow the 2020 election to proceed without his sabotage tactics,” they added in a statement.