Possibility of ‘large’ economic shocks in future, Yellen warns

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlight the possibility of big economic shocks in the future, adding that downturns are “likely to continue to challenge the economy”.

Her address at the Brookings Institution looked at lessons learned from economic downturns of the past.

Yellen says countries need to build in “recession remedies” to protect people in the United States and globally going forward.

Article continues after advertisement

With “large negative shocks” inevitable, she says, policymakers have learned from the Great Recession that it’s imperative to exit economic downturns “as quickly as possible”.

Yellen says countries will fare better if their economies are more resilient and less fragile.

The past several years have been marked by a worldwide pandemic that prompted both the Trump and Biden administrations to issue trillions of dollars in federal stimulus aid, which economists have said contributed to inflation levels at their highest points in four decades.

And now the war in Ukraine has had major impacts on global energy and food prices, along with other commodities.