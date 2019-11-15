Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue

A number of Beirut port officials are being placed under house arrest pending an investigation into Tuesday’s huge explosion.

The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has begun.

The President said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The Customs chief said his agency called for the chemical to be removed, but “this did not happen”.

Ammonium nitrate is used as a fertiliser in agriculture and as an explosive.

Opening an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, The President no words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city”.