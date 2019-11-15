World
Pope indicates support for same-sex civil unions
October 22, 2020 6:38 am
Pope Francis [Source: Daily Mail]
Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church has said that he thinks same-sex couples should be allowed to have “civil unions”.
He made the comments in a documentary and observers say these are his clearest remarks yet on gay relationships.
In the film, the Pope says “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family.”
Article continues after advertisement
He adds “They are children of God and have a right to a family and nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it.
Pope Francis also says what we have to create is a civil union law so that same-sex couples are legally covered.
As well as the Pope’s comments on civil unions, the film also shows him encouraging two gay men to attend church with their three children.
[Source: BBC]
Sponsored Links