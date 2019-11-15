Home

Pope indicates support for same-sex civil unions

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 22, 2020 6:38 am
Pope Francis [Source: Daily Mail]

Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church has said that he thinks same-sex couples should be allowed to have “civil unions”.

He made the comments in a documentary and observers say these are his clearest remarks yet on gay relationships.

In the film, the Pope says “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family.”

He adds “They are children of God and have a right to a family and nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it.

Pope Francis also says what we have to create is a civil union law so that same-sex couples are legally covered.

As well as the Pope’s comments on civil unions, the film also shows him encouraging two gay men to attend church with their three children.

[Source: BBC]

