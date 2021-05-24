Home

World

Polls close in Iraq’s parliamentary election after ‘low turnout’

AlJAZEERA
October 11, 2021 8:36 am

Polls closed on Sunday in Iraq’s parliamentary election with a low turnout after many people lost faith in the democratic system brought in by the United States-led invasion of 2003.

The parliamentary election drew one of the smallest turnouts on record, electoral officials indicated. It appeared to be the lowest turnout in any vote since 2003, according to election commission counts at polling stations.
Two electoral commission officials said the nationwide turnout of eligible voters was 19 percent by midday. Turnout was 44.5 percent in the last election in 2018.

The established, Shia-dominated ruling elite whose most powerful parties have armed wings is expected to sweep the vote, with the movement led by populist Shia scholar Moqtada al-Sadr – who opposes all foreign interference and whose main rivals are Iran-allied Shia groups – seen emerging as parliament’s biggest faction.

Such a result would not dramatically alter the balance of power in Iraq or the wider Middle East, say Iraqi officials, foreign diplomats and analysts. But for Iraqis it could mean al-Sadr – a former armed group leader and religious conservative – could increase his sway over the government.

Polls closed at 6pm (15:00 GMT) following 11 hours of voting. Results are expected within the next 48 hours, according to the independent body that oversees Iraq’s election. But negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for weeks – or even months.

Speaking from Baghdad, Mazin al-Eshaikir, an independent Iraqi politician and former economic adviser to the government, said the low turnout in Sunday’s vote would affect the legitimacy of the elected government – as it did in 2018.

“We are back to maybe 20 percent [turnout]. We will have to honour the results, but we are back to the purple finger fatigue,” al-Eshaikir told Al Jazeera.

“People have been going to the polls for 18 years, but they can’t see any change and people are getting fed up.”

The election was held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates – a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago.

In Baghdad, high school teacher Abdul Ameer Hassan al-Saadi said he boycotted the election.

“I lost my 17-year-old son Hussain after he got killed by a tear gas canister fired by police during Baghdad protests,” said al-Saadi, whose house is close to a polling station in the mainly Shia Baghdad district of Karrada.

“I will not vote for killers and corrupt politicians because the wound inside me and his mother we suffered after losing our boy is still bleeding.”

