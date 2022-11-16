Polish president says rocket may have been Russian-made

[Source: ABC News]

More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighbouring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to take back all Russian-occupied territory. But Putin in September announced a mobilization of reservists, which is expected to call up as many as 300,000 additional troops.