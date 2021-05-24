Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|Close to 80% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|
Full Coverage

World

Polish parliament passes controversial media bill

| @BBCWorld
August 12, 2021 9:46 am
Protesters demonstrated against the proposals [Source: Reuters]

Poland’s parliament has passed a new media bill that opponents say is an attempt to silence a TV channel critical of the government.

The government says the law is needed to stop hostile foreign powers taking control of its broadcasters.

But critics say it is an attempt to push US company Discovery to sell the country’s biggest TV network, TVN.

Article continues after advertisement

The law threatens to sour relations with the US, a key ally, and deepen EU concern over media freedom in Poland.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Poland on Tuesday to express their anger at the proposals.

A crowd gathered outside the parliament in Warsaw, and rallies were held in Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan, Lublin and Szczecin.

The government has argued that existing rules banning companies based outside the European Economic Area from directly owning broadcasters should be tightened to prevent Chinese and Russian firms from controlling Polish media outlets.

However, the plans have been criticised by the US, which is an important military ally. The US company Discovery owns TVN through a subsidiary based in the Netherlands.

Wednesday’s much-anticipated vote was due in the afternoon but briefly postponed as opposition MPs tried to adjourn the session.

Poland’s coalition government was thrown into disarray after the prime minister sacked his deputy on Tuesday. Former Deputy PM Jaroslaw Gowin – who opposes the law change – leads a junior partner in the United Right coalition that has ruled since 2015.

The government said Mr Gowin had “undermined confidence” in its actions.

His party, Agreement, had been increasingly at odds with its senior coalition partner, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, and has now voted to quit the coalition.

The loss of Agreement’s 13 MPs means the coalition will no longer command a majority in the lower house of parliament.

The bill will now pass to the opposition-controlled Senate, which may make amendments or reject the bill, the BBC’s Warsaw correspondent Adam Easton says.

However, the lower house of parliament can overturn any changes and finally approve the bill.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.