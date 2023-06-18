Polish LGBTQ crowds march to demand equal rights as election looms

People take selfie on the day of an annual LGBT Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland June 17, 2023. [Source: Reuters]

Tens of thousands marched through the streets of Warsaw to demand equality for LGBTQ people.

As the community eyes upcoming Polish elections in which gay rights could play a prominent role.

The country’s ruling conservative nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has focused on opposing what it calls “LGBT ideology” in previous campaigns. With an election in October or November looking tight, activists expect PiS to use issues like gay marriage or teaching about LGBTQ issues in schools to mobilise socially conservative voters.

Article continues after advertisement

PiS says that extending marriage and adoption to gay couples threatens traditional family structures and is harmful for children. It also says that teaching about LGBTQ issues in schools results in children being sexualised.

That view, which is regularly featured in state-run media, strikes a chord with many voters in the predominantly Catholic country. However, critics say the government is seeking to gain votes by stoking prejudice against a minority that already faces widespread discrimination.

Krzysztof Gora, 24, travelled to Warsaw with his boyfriend from London to attend the march.

While thousands celebrated marching to the sounds of music, a group of anti-LGBTQ activists from the Foundation for Life and Family burned rainbow flags, the symbol of the LGBTQ community.

But not everyone complained about hate and discrimination. Sabrina, 45, a march participant who works in international trade, has recently began sex reassignment process.