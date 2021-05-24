Police to investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers were looking into “potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations” in Downing Street and Whitehall since 2020, Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

Boris Johnson told the Commons he welcomed the investigation as it would “give the public the clarity it needs” over the allegations.

Article continues after advertisement

His spokesman also said the PM did not believe he had broken the law.

The police investigation was launched after the Cabinet Office inquiry team, led by civil servant Sue Gray, passed information to the force.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the Met seemed to have no objection to Ms Gray’s report being published before it completed its investigations.

But she added Number 10 had not yet been a given a copy of the report.

If it is delivered to the prime minister later on Tuesday or early Wednesday, Mr Johnson will make a statement on it after Prime Minister’s Questions, sources have told the BBC.

But opposition parties are concerned they will not be given enough time to digest the report’s contents – and are urging the government to give them advance copies well before PMQs at midday on Wednesday.

For months, the prime minister has been dogged by reports of staff parties in Downing Street, some attended by him, when lockdown laws preventing social mixing were in force.

The PM has apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” event on 20 May 2020, during the first lockdown, saying he thought it was a “work event”.

Dame Cressida would not say which parties were being investigated by the force, and while breaches of regulations can result in fixed penalty notices, the police inquiry did not mean they would be issued “in every instance and to every person involved”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner renewed calls for Mr Johnson to resign in light of the inquiry, calling him a “national distraction”.

In the Commons, she said “potential criminality has been found in Downing Street”, and that the need for a police investigation into No 10 parties was “a truly damning reflection on our nation’s very highest office”.

But Paymaster General Michael Ellis called for MPs to “let the investigation run its course and not pre-empt its conclusions”.

Mr Johnson – who was in the Commons to deliver a statement on the situation in Ukraine – said: “I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.

“But I want to reassure the House and the whole country that I and the government are focused 100% on dealing with the people’s priorities.”

The news comes after fresh allegations of a birthday party being held for the prime minister in June 2020.

Downing Street admitted that staff gathered inside No 10 to celebrate Mr Johnson’s birthday when the first Covid lockdown was still in place, but ministers have disputed reports about the number of people attending.