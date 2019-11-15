Home

Police station near Paris attacked with fireworks

| @BBCWorld
October 12, 2020 7:42 am
[Source: BBC]

At least 40 people armed with metal bars and fireworks have attacked a police station to the south of Paris, according to officials.

The assailants, who caused damage to cars and broke windows, also tried unsuccessfully to storm the building, police said.

The police station is in an area known for drug trafficking, and the local mayor said the attack could be in retaliation for a recent scooter accident allegedly caused by police.

