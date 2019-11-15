Home

Police raid house and clinic of Maradona's doctor

BBC
November 30, 2020 6:38 am

Police in Argentina have searched the house and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque, the doctor of football legend Diego Maradona who died four days ago.

They are trying to establish if there was negligence in the treatment of the footballer – one of the greatest players of all time.

The former star, 60, died of a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home.

Maradona’s daughters are said to have demanded to know what medication their father was on.

Maradona had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals.

