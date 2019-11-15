Police raid homes of suspected Islamic radicals

French police have raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamic radicals following the beheading of a teacher who showed controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.

Some of those being questioned are believed to have posted messages of support for the killer of Samuel Paty.

The government also said it was probing 51 French Muslim associations.

Mr Paty’s suspected killer was shot dead by police on Friday after the attack close to the teacher’s school.

The school is located in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a north-western suburb of Paris.

The suspect, an 18-year-old born in Moscow of Chechen origin, had no known connection to Mr Paty or the school.