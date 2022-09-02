Police officer court on camera fatally shooting an unarmed black man

[Source: CNN News]

Police in Columbus, Ohio, has released a body camera video that shows a police officer fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in his bed.

Donovan Lewis, 20, died Tuesday after being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police assigned to the K9 Unit, according to a police statement.

Rex Elliott, an attorney for Lewis’ family, said at a news conference Thursday morning that there was no justification for the officer to discharge his weapon.

“Donovan was unarmed, and he was abiding by police commands to come out of his room when he was shot in cold blood by Officer Anderson,” he said, with Lewis’ mother, father, siblings, grandmother aunt and family friends gathered around him. They were not ready to offer comments or answer questions, the attorney said, but they were “just a few of the many people that have had their lives altered forever because of the events of early Tuesday morning.”

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Anderson is currently on leave, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building where uniformed officers were serving a felony warrant for domestic violence and assault and improper handling of a firearm, Bryant said at the news conference. A news release by police indicated the male who was shot, later identified as Lewis, as the person sought in the felony warrant.

A screengrab from body cam footage shows Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson and K9 moments before shooting and killing 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

Police body camera video shows them knocking and calling out to occupants repeatedly for more than eight minutes. They called for “Donovan” by name several times.

Eventually, a man came to the door and was taken into custody by police, Bryant said. He told officers he’d been asleep, and they took a knife from his pocket. A second man inside the apartment was taken into custody about a minute later.

Officers asked if anyone else was inside the apartment, Bryant said but were unable to determine that, and Anderson and a K9 were then called in by Columbus Police to see if anyone else was inside.

In the police body camera video, the K9 is seen barking outside a back bedroom door, then officers enter the apartment and warn they are going to send a dog in.

An officer is seen opening the bedroom door, where a man is seen on a bed.

Bodycam video shows Anderson firing a single shot at a man, later identified as Lewis, moments after opening the bedroom door.

During the news conference, Bryant showed the body camera video frame-by-frame, asserting that the moment Anderson opened fire, it appeared Lewis was holding “something” in his hand.

A vape pen was later found next to Lewis on the bed, Bryant says. Once Lewis was handcuffed, video shows, officers began rendering aid.

Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m., according to the Columbus Police statement.