Police killing of Kaoss Price 'drastic', friend says

A family friend of Kaoss Price, the young man shot dead by police on Saturday night in Taranaki, says there was no justification for shooting him because he was unarmed.

The 22-year-old was shot dead on State Highway 3 after a run in with officers.

It was only late yesterday afternoon that the police revealed Price didn’t have a gun, but was trying to hijack vehicles from people after ramming a police car with his car.

Afamily friend, Stacey O’Carroll, said this was not a strong enough justification to shoot and ultimately kill him.

He did not have a firearm, nor was one found at the scene after the fact.

Police say he then got out of the car and attempted to commandeer a number of vehicles from members of the public who had stopped.

He was shot while trying to get into one of these cars, the statement said.

The police’s “use of force principles”, which RNZ has seen, include: “there is no justification for firing at a suspect when they are no longer a threat to life”.