Police kill four after Haiti's president assassinated

Four people suspected of assassinating Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse have been killed in a shootout with the security forces, police say.

Two others have been detained, while officers are still in combat with some remaining suspects in the nation’s capital Port-au-Prince.

“They will be killed or captured,” police chief Leon Charles said.

Jovenel Moïse was killed when attackers stormed his home in Port-au-Prince [Source: EPA]

Mr Moïse, 53, was fatally shot and his wife was injured when attackers stormed their home early on Wednesday.

The unidentified gunmen entered the private residence in Port-au-Prince at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT). Mr Moïse was killed, but First Lady Martine Moïse survived and has been flown to Florida where she is receiving treatment.

She is reported to be in a stable but critical condition.

“Four mercenaries were killed [and] two were intercepted under our control,” Mr Charles said in a televised statement late on Wednesday. “Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered.”

“We blocked [the suspects] en route as they left the scene of the crime,” he added. “Since then, we have been battling with them.”