Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|Economic recovery important for Fiji|NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji|Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|
Full Coverage

World

Police kill four after Haiti's president assassinated

| @BBCWorld
July 8, 2021 4:21 pm
There is an increased police presence around the property where the president was killed [Source: EPA]

Four people suspected of assassinating Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse have been killed in a shootout with the security forces, police say.

Two others have been detained, while officers are still in combat with some remaining suspects in the nation’s capital Port-au-Prince.

“They will be killed or captured,” police chief Leon Charles said.

Article continues after advertisement


Jovenel Moïse was killed when attackers stormed his home in Port-au-Prince [Source: EPA]

Mr Moïse, 53, was fatally shot and his wife was injured when attackers stormed their home early on Wednesday.

The unidentified gunmen entered the private residence in Port-au-Prince at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT). Mr Moïse was killed, but First Lady Martine Moïse survived and has been flown to Florida where she is receiving treatment.

She is reported to be in a stable but critical condition.

“Four mercenaries were killed [and] two were intercepted under our control,” Mr Charles said in a televised statement late on Wednesday. “Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered.”

“We blocked [the suspects] en route as they left the scene of the crime,” he added. “Since then, we have been battling with them.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.