Police identify body found in search for heiress

[Source: BBC]

Police in Tennessee say a body found on Monday is that of missing heiress Eliza Fletcher.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two was a teacher in the area, and the granddaughter of a local billionaire.

She was abducted while jogging early on Friday morning near the University of Memphis campus.

Cleotha Abston – a 38-year-old man with a previous conviction for kidnap – has been charged with kidnapping and killing Ms Fletcher.

Her family issued a statement after the discovery of her body, saying they were “heartbroken and devastated”.

“Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her,” they said.

“Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her.”

Well-known in the community, Ms Fletcher was the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a billionaire local hardware magnate and philanthropist. His company is now reportedly worth over $3bn (£2.6bn) and employs more than 5,000 people.

Ms Fletcher, however, worked as a junior kindergarten teacher at St Mary’s Episcopal School instead of for the family business.

She vanished at around 04:00 local time on Friday. CCTV footage showed a man approaching her and getting into a physical confrontation, forcing Ms Fletcher into a black SUV, according to police documents.

She was reported missing after failing to return home on Friday after her early-morning run, and her family posted a $50,000 (£43,330) reward for information.

The Memphis Police Department said on Monday that officers had found a body at around 17:07 local time (23:07 BST) – but stressed no identification had been made.