Police find body in search for missing Glee star

Police searching for missing Glee star Naya Rivera say a body has been found in a lake in California.

The 33-year-old went missing on Thursday after going boating with her young son at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

Divers and teams using sonar equipment resumed the search on Monday. Police have not given details, and a news conference will be held later.

Rivera is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

[Source: BBC]