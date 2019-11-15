Home

World

Police find body in search for missing Glee star

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 14, 2020 6:10 am

Police searching for missing Glee star Naya Rivera say a body has been found in a lake in California.

The 33-year-old went missing on Thursday after going boating with her young son at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

Divers and teams using sonar equipment resumed the search on Monday. Police have not given details, and a news conference will be held later.

Article continues after advertisement

Rivera is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

[Source: BBC]

