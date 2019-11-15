Police find 17 bodies at New Jersey nursing home

New Jersey police found 17 bodies in one of the state’s largest nursing homes after an anonymous tip said a body was being stored in a shed.

A total of 68 people associated with the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation centres have recently died, with 26 having testing positive for Covid-19.

Police did not find the body in the shed, but said the facility’s tiny morgue was “overwhelmed”.

Article continues after advertisement

New Jersey has over 71,000 cases and 3,100 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the nursing home had requested 25 body bags from authorities. On Monday, police received the anonymous tip about a body being kept in a shed.

Instead, they found the 17 bodies kept in a morgue built to house four.