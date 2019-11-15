Police chief deploys 'all resources' amid street violence

Nigeria’s chief of police has ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police resources to put an end to days of street violence and looting.

Mohammed Adamu said criminals had hijacked anti-police brutality protests and taken over public spaces.

He said this was no longer acceptable. Police officers said they had been ordered to end the “violence, killings, looting and destruction of property”.

Protests calling for an end to police brutality began on 7 October.

The demonstrations, dominated by young people, started with calls for a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars), to be disbanded.

President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Sars unit – accused of harassment, extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings – days later, but the protests continued, demanding broader reforms in the way Nigeria is governed.