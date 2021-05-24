Police, bystanders lift car to free baby in New York

Police and bystanders lifted a car to free a trapped baby in New York after a suspected drunken driver struck the girl and her mother and then ploughed through a storefront with the pair on the hood.

Police body camera footage from inside the building shows Yonkers Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny, who had been having breakfast nearby, frantically working with bystanders to lift the heavily damaged car and pull the crying 8-month-old girl from beneath it.

Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a news release says luckily, two veteran officers of Yonkers’ finest just happened to be getting breakfast next door and quickly took action along with members of the community to rescue a child trapped under the vehicle and render aid to her mother.