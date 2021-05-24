Home

World

Police begin to make arrests at Ottawa protest

February 19, 2022 12:08 pm
[Source: BBC]

Police have clashed with protesters in Canada’s capital as they move to end an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration.

The operation started early on Friday morning in central Ottawa with 100 arrests made.

Police have accused protesters of using children as a shield between lines of officers and the protest site.

The police action comes after the government invoked the Emergencies Act to crack down on the three-week protest.

A group of protesters have remained in the city in defiance of orders to leave.

“Freedom was never free,” protester Kevin Homaund told the Associated Press. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

Footage from the scene showed hundreds of police officers advancing into the heart of the protest zone, next to Parliament Hill.

Some of the remaining protesters formed a line in front of approaching officers, linking arms and singing O Canada – the national anthem.

Ottawa police have set up almost 100 police check-points around the main protest site as well as a large business and residential district in the city centre to prevent more protesters from entering the area.

“DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave,” Ottawa police wrote on Twitter. “Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.”

The city’s interim police chief, Steve Bell, said on Friday afternoon that those arrested face various charges including mischief. He would not say how many protesters remain at the site of the demonstration or how long the police operation is expected to take.

“We will work day and night until this is completed,” he said.

Police have also towed 21 vehicles as part of the operation.

