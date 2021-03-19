Home

Police attacked as 'Kill the Bill' demo turns violent

BBC
March 22, 2021 11:58 am
[Source: BBC]

Protesters have attacked police after thousands of people turned up to a demonstration that officers had “strongly advised” against attending.

Officers suffered broken bones and police vans were set alight as angry scenes unfolded in Bristol city centre.

Crowds had gathered for the Kill the Bill demonstration in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

Demonstrators scaled a police station, threw fireworks into the crowd and daubed graffiti on the walls.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the events as “unacceptable”.

