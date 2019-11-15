Home

Poland lower house approves controversial judges law

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 21, 2019 8:40 am

Poland has approved a controversial law which makes it easier to dismiss judges critical of the governing party’s judicial reforms.

The legislation passed by 233 votes to 205 in the lower house of parliament in Warsaw on Friday.

It came just hours after the European Commission urged Poland to reconsider the proposed changes.

Demonstrators rallied in their thousands across Poland earlier this month to protest against the law.

On Wednesday, the country’s Supreme Court warned that Poland could be forced to leave the EU over its reforms.

The law now goes to the Senate after passing on Friday. The upper chamber cannot block the legislation, though it can delay it.

