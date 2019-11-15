Poland abortion: Top court bans almost all terminations

Poland’s top court has ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects are unconstitutional.

Poland’s abortion laws were already among the strictest in Europe but the Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling will mean an almost total ban.

Once the decision comes into effect, terminations will only be allowed in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother’s health is at risk.

Rights groups had urged the government not to increase restrictions.

The Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights said the day marked a “sad day for women’s rights”.

“Removing the basis for almost all legal abortions in Poland amounts to a ban and violates human rights,” Dunja Mijatovic wrote on Twitter.

A legal challenge against the 1993 law permitting abortion in cases of severe foetal disabilities – which accounts for 98% of terminations carried out in Poland – was launched by MPs from the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party last year.

A majority of the court’s judges were nominated by the same party.