PNG Deputy Commissioner commends NCD members

[Source: Papua New Guinea Today]

Papua New Guinea’s Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations, Anton Billie has commended National Capital District based police personnel who provided security for the 2022 National General Elections in the highlands.

He told the members before their return to the District today that they performed well despite the challenging situations and threats encountered in various parts of the highlands.

600 NCD members provided security for the polling teams over the last three weeks.

Whilst commending the members he reminded them that the 2022 election operation is not over yet.

Three days remain before the return of writs on Friday which officially ends Papua New Guinea’s National General Election.