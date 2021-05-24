UK PM urges caution as 19 July unlocking set to go ahead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm later the plan to lift almost all legal restrictions on social contact in England on 19 July.

But ahead of a news conference on Monday afternoon, Mr Johnson has urged people to be cautious.

“We must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS,” he said.

He warned that Covid-19 cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened.

The PM’s news conference will present the latest data, with Downing Street saying that current modelling suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid-19 will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme.

Number 10 said the delay in moving to the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, originally scheduled for 21 June, had allowed an additional 6.8 million first and second vaccine doses to be given out so far.