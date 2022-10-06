PM pledges to get country through 'stormy days'

[Source: BBC]

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to get the country through “stormy days”, as she vowed to take on the “anti-growth coalition”.

In her speech to the Tory conference, which has been marked by U-turns and internal division, the PM admitted her policies would cause “disruption”.

But she said “the status quo is not an option” and “we must stay the course”.

The speech came against a backdrop of financial and political turmoil following the government’s mini-budget.

Markets reacted badly to the plans for £45bn in tax cuts funded by borrowing, while the government’s U-turn on its plan to scrap the 45p tax band for the highest earners was fuelled by opposition from Tory MPs.