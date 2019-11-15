PM Modi defends citizenship bill amid clashes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the government’s new citizenship law, despite the major ongoing protests against it.

“We passed this bill to help the persecuted,” he said at a rally in Delhi. “We need to respect India’s MPs and its parliament”.

More than 20 people have died in ten days of clashes sparked by the bill, which critics see as anti-Muslim.

Protesters have continued to take to the streets in spite of police bans.

Several thousand people have also been detained and internet services have been suspended as the authorities battle to restore order.