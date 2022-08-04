PM Jacinda Ardern focuses on Govt work support

[Source: NZ Herald]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is marking a milestone for one of the Government’s key skills and training initiatives today amid dealing with hiccups in the Cost of Living programme and ongoing worker shortage issues.

Ardern will speak to media at about 10.45am after marking Mana in Mahi, a wage subsidy programme designed to try to get the long-term unemployed off benefits and into work and training.

The programme has now seen 5000 people supported into jobs, exceeding the 4000 target in 2019.

Three quarters of the participants who had been on a benefit for two or more years had not back on the benefit since completing the Mana in Mahi programme, and 89 per cent of those who were also doing training were working towards a qualification at NZQA level 3 or higher