PM gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Ethiopia’s prime minister has given forces in the northern region of Tigray 72 hours to surrender as government troops advance on the capital, Mekelle.

Abiy Ahmed told Tigrayan leaders they were “at a point of no return”.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the mountainous region, has vowed to keep fighting.

The conflict has reportedly killed hundreds and displaced thousands in recent weeks. The UN has warned it could trigger a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier the Ethiopian military warned Mekelle’s 500,000 residents that the city would be encircled by tanks and subjected to artillery fire.

“There will be no mercy,” a spokesman said.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters news agency that his forces had managed to stall advancing federal troops.

“They [are] sending waves after waves but to no avail,” he told Reuters news agency.