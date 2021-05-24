Home

PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island

| @BBCWorld
August 10, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: BBC]

Greece’s prime minister has apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires tearing across the country.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling huge blazes that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and destroyed dozens of properties.

Thick smoke is still pouring off the island of Evia, north-east of Athens, which has been ablaze for a week.

Dozens of homes and acres of forest have already been scorched to the ground in Evia, on the outskirts of the capital, and in other parts of Greece.

Hundreds of residents have been ordered to leave the island to escape the fires, though some were determined to stay to defend their properties.

Public anger has been growing at delays and breakdowns in the government’s response, including an apparent lack of water-dropping planes.

