Platinum Jubilee: Beaming Queen watches celebrations begin

[Source: RNZ]

A beaming Queen Elizabeth waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Tens of thousands of royal supporters waving flags lined the streets of London for a military parade at the start of the four-day Platinum Jubilee.

Millions of people across Britain and the world were expected to watch the festivities, join street parties and light beacons in honour of the 96-year-old queen.

The Queen, holding a walking stick and wearing a dusky dove blue outfit that she also wore for an official Jubilee photograph, was joined by Prince Charles, 73, and other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen has been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state. Opinion polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among British people.