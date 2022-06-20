Plans to ditch parts of NI Protocol are economic vandalism

[Source: BBC News]

The Irish Prime Minister says plans by the UK government to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it agreed with the EU would be “economic vandalism” on Northern Ireland.

The government wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Micheál Martin says they would damage Northern Ireland’s economy.

But DUP MP Sammy Wilson says Martin is “focused on Dublin’s interests”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, the taoiseach said that the legislation was unacceptable and represented “unilateralism of the worst kind”.

“We accept fully that there are legitimate issues around the operation of the protocol and we believe that with serious sustained negotiations between the EU and the UK government those issues could be resolved,” he said.

Mr Martin said other parts of the bill, namely dual regulatory standards, could be severely damaging to the Northern Ireland economy.

“It is deeply concerning to industry and businesses in Northern Ireland in effect it represents a form of economic vandalism on Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Martin said data showed the Northern Ireland economy was “doing very well” under the protocol and argued that this was not being articulated enough by the UK government.

But the DUP’s MP for East Antrim, Sammy Wilson, accused the taoiseach of failing to recognise “the flaws of the protocol”.

“From day one Dublin has done what’s in Dublin’s interests and never once prioritised consensus in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Not one unionist MP or MLA supports the protocol but instead of Dublin trying to understand or recognise our objections, they repeatedly lecture us, talk down to us and demand we change our mind.

He added: “It’s time for Dublin to step back and recognise that the reason we find ourselves without a fully operating devolved institution is because of their determination to steamroller over unionist objections.”

Sinn Féin’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill said it was an “irrefutable fact that the protocol is working”.

Speaking at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare, Ms O’Neill said the UK government’s attempt to change the protocol “discards international law at a whim in such a reckless way”.

She said: “There is a majority in the assembly who support the protocol because it is working, giving us continued access to the European single market, creating jobs and economic benefit.”