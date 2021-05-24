Home

Philippines Super Typhoon Rai death toll surges

| @BBCWorld
December 20, 2021 2:25 pm
[Source: BBC]

At least 208 people are now known to have died after a powerful storm struck the Philippines on Thursday, police are quoted as saying by local media.

Super Typhoon Rai – with winds of about 195km/h (120mph) – sent some 300,000 people running for safety when it hit the country’s south-eastern islands.

At least 239 people were injured and 52 others have been reported missing by local police.

Article continues after advertisement

Rescue teams have described scenes of “complete carnage”.

But establishing the scale of the losses is difficult, as communication to a number of areas has been cut off.

There are fears widespread landslides and flooding may have claimed more lives.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an emergency appeal seeking 20 million Swiss francs (£16m; $22m) to fund long-term relief efforts.

Thousands of military, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed in the country’s worst-affected areas to assist with search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has conducted an aerial inspection of the areas ravaged by the storm.

Videos posted on social media by his aides show extensive damage to Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands.

The governor of the Dinagat islands, Arlene Bag-ao, said on Facebook that the region had been “levelled to the ground” by the typhoon.

