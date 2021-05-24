Philippines Super Typhoon Rai: Death toll reaches 75

At least 75 people are now known to have died after a devastating storm struck the Philippines on Thursday.

Super Typhoon Rai – with winds of about 195km/h (120mph) – sent some 300,000 people running for safety when it hit the country’s south-eastern islands.

Initial aerial images of the worst-hit regions show extensive damage.

But establishing the scale of the losses has proved difficult, as communication to a number of areas has been cut off.

Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on Sunday that less than half his region’s 48 mayors had managed to make contact as yet.

Bohol’s current death toll stands at 49, Mr Yap said, with at least 10 more missing.

On Saturday, the Philippine’s disaster agency said the reported death toll stood at 31, not including Bohol.