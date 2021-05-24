Philippines military plane crash kills at least 17 but many survive

At least 17 people have been killed in a military plane crash in the southern Philippines, but 40 were pulled alive from the burning wreckage.

The military transport aircraft was carrying 92 people, mostly troops, when it overshot the runway on Jolo island.

Survivors were taken to a nearby military hospital. Seventeen bodies were found at the crash site.

Article continues after advertisement

A large ball of black smoke was seen above the wreckage of the plane, a C130 Hercules.