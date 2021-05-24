Home

COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|
Philippines military plane crash kills at least 17 but many survive

July 4, 2021 9:41 pm
[Source: BBC]

At least 17 people have been killed in a military plane crash in the southern Philippines, but 40 were pulled alive from the burning wreckage.

The military transport aircraft was carrying 92 people, mostly troops, when it overshot the runway on Jolo island.

Survivors were taken to a nearby military hospital. Seventeen bodies were found at the crash site.

A large ball of black smoke was seen above the wreckage of the plane, a C130 Hercules.

