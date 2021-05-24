Philippines election: Marcos family eye return to power as country votes

Voting has begun in the Philippines, as millions head to the polls today to choose their next president.

The man tipped to win the presidency is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son of the nation’s former dictator.

If polls suggesting a landslide victory pan out, it will mean the powerful Marcos political dynasty, will sweep back into office.

His closest rival is Leni Rebredo who beat Mr Marcos in the 2016 vice-presidential elections.

Thousands of other roles will also be up for grabs in the general election, including senator posts and seats in the House of Representatives.

A high turnout is expected of the nation’s eligible 67 million voters – many of whom are young people.

Whoever wins will take over from Rodrigo Duterte, the outspoken leader who’s come to the end of his constitutionally-enforced six year term in office.

Mr Duterte’s government has been criticised for its brutality in cracking down on drugs and crime, though the administration has always rejected allegations of wrongdoing.