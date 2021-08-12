Pfizer is first Covid vaccine to gain full FDA approval

Pfizer’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – the first jab to be licensed in the nation.

The vaccine had initially been given emergency use authorization. Its two jabs, three weeks apart, are now fully approved for those aged 16 and older.

The approval is expected to set off more vaccine mandates by employers and organizations across the country.

It comes amid lingering vaccine hesitancy among many Americans.

In a statement, the FDA says its review for approval included data from approximately 44,000 people. The vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, was found to be 91% effective in preventing Covid disease.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said that the public “can be very confident” the vaccine meets high safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality standards.

It still has emergency use authorization for children aged 12 to 15.

Critics had been calling on the FDA to speed up this approval process as the nation struggled with dropping vaccination rates earlier this year. The spread of the contagious Delta variant has already given some hard-hit regions a bump in vaccination rates in recent weeks.

To date, more than 92 million vaccinated Americans – more than half of the total – have received the Pfizer vaccine.