Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be given greenlight in EU

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe.

Both applied for emergency EU approval on Tuesday, though there was uncertainty over whether a rollout could begin this year.

The applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came a day after Moderna sought emergency use for its shot in the United States and more than a week after Pfizer and BioNTech did the same.

Article continues after advertisement

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German development partner BioNTech said their vaccine could be launched in the European Union as early as this month.