Pfizer, BioNTech launch phase 1 trial on combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine

[Source: ABC]

Pfizer and BioNTech have launched a clinical trial on a vaccine targeting both COVID-19 and influenza, the companies announced Thursday.

The phase 1 trial is being done in the United States with 180 participants between the ages of 18 and 64, with the first participant dosed this week, the companies said.

The follow-up period for each participant will be six months.

Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech in a statement says by combining both indications in one vaccine approach, we aim to provide individuals with an efficient way to receive immunization against two severe respiratory diseases with evolving viruses that require vaccine adaptation.