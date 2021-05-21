Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|
Full Coverage

World

Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs effective against Indian variant

| @BBCWorld
May 23, 2021 12:36 pm
[Source: BBC]

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the variant identified in India after two doses, a study has found.

Two jabs of either vaccine give a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant as they do for the Kent one.

However, both vaccines were only 33% effective against the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose.

Article continues after advertisement

This compared with 50% effectiveness against the Kent variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the outcome as “groundbreaking”.

And Public Health England, which ran the study, said the vaccines are likely to be even more effective at preventing hospital admission and deaths.

The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 88% effective at stopping the symptomatic disease from the Indian variant two weeks after the second dose, compared with 93% effectiveness against the Kent variant.

While the AstraZeneca jab was 60% effective against the Indian variant, compared with 66% against the Kent variant.

Public Health England (PHE) said the difference in effectiveness between the vaccines after two doses may be explained by the fact that the rollout of second doses of Astra-Zeneca was later than for the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved first.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.