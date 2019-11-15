World
Pete Buttigieg to drop out of Democratic race
March 2, 2020 12:53 pm
Pete Buttigieg was the first millenial to run for president [Source: BBC]
Pete Buttigieg, the former Indiana mayor who made an ambitious run for president, is to end his campaign for the White House, US media report.
The 38-year-old became the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate when he announced he was running for the Democratic nomination.
But despite a successful start, his campaign has failed to gain momentum.
His decision to drop out comes ahead of a key day on Tuesday in the Democratic race to take on Trump.