Pete Buttigieg to drop out of Democratic race

Pete Buttigieg, the former Indiana mayor who made an ambitious run for president, is to end his campaign for the White House, US media report.

The 38-year-old became the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate when he announced he was running for the Democratic nomination.

But despite a successful start, his campaign has failed to gain momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

His decision to drop out comes ahead of a key day on Tuesday in the Democratic race to take on Trump.