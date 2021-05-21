Home

Peru more than doubles death toll after review

| @BBCWorld
June 1, 2021 4:01 pm

Peru has more than doubled its COVID death toll following a review, making it the country with the world’s highest death rate per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The official death toll now sits at more than 180,000, up from 69,342.

Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told reporters that the number was raised on the advice of Peruvian and international experts.

This was in line with so-called excess deaths figures.

Excess deaths are a measure of how many more people are dying than would be expected based on the previous few years.

“We think it is our duty to make public this updated information,” Ms Bermudez said.

Peru has been one of the worst-hit countries in Latin America, resulting in an overstretched healthcare system and a lack of oxygen tanks.

The official number of Covid deaths now stands at 180,764, a huge increase on the previous official figure of 69,342.

In comparison, neighbouring Colombia has registered 88,282 deaths and Bolivia has reported more than 14,000, while Brazil has one of the world’s highest death tolls with more than 460,000.

But Peru now has the highest number of deaths in the world in relation to the size of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Hungary previously had the worst number of deaths per capita at around 300 per 100,000 people. Now Peru stands at more than 500 Covid deaths per 100,000 people.

