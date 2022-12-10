Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

[Source: CNN]

The Mexican ambassador in Lima has been summoned by Peru’s foreign ministry on complaints Mexico is interfering in its internal affairs, after top officials weighed in on the ouster earlier this week of Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo.

Castillo, who was removed from power on Wednesday after he attempted to dissolve Peru’s Congress and call for new elections, was arrested while allegedly traveling to the Mexican Embassy, according to Peruvian prosecutors.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard later said that Castillo requested for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president’s human rights.

Lopez Obrado also said he had directed Ambassador Pablo Monroy to “open the embassy’s door” to Castillo. Monroy reportedly met with Castillo on Thursday.

A statement from Peru’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday said the “comments made by the Mexican authorities are an interference in Peru’s internal matters and do not reflect the events in recent days.”

It added that the “comments made by these (Mexican) authorities about the right of asylum requested by former President Castillo, (we) informed Ambassador Monroy the need for states to follow all regulation established in current international treaties and to comply with all requirements.”

It also stressed the “mutual respect and the norms of international law,” as well as Mexico and Peru’s “long tradition of friendship.”