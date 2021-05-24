Perth the latest Australian city in Covid-19 lockdown

A man aged in his 30s who is thought to have contracted the virus at the Indian Ocean Brewery is the latest case, with Premier Mark McGowan taking no chances.

“We’re hopeful a four-day lockdown and all of the measures we’re putting in place will be enough to crush and kill the virus in its tracks,” he told reporters of the stay-at-home order which came into effect at midnight.

The man dined at the brewery last Tuesday, eating at a different table to a woman who returned from Sydney and subsequently tested positive to the Delta strain of the virus.

“What is even more concerning is this most recent infection appears to have involved only fleeting contact with the original case,” Mr McGowan said.

Another woman, aged 32, also tested positive after coming into contact with the original case.

“We know there are two cases of community spread of the virus from the woman who went to Sydney,” the premier said.

“We don’t know how many more people have acquired it via this technique. That’s why we’re engaging in the measures which are pretty strong.”

Everyone from the brewery that night is in isolation, he added.