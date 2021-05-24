Person of interest named in New York subway attack

New York City police have named “a person of interest” after a morning rush-hour shooting at a subway station that left more than 20 people injured.

Police said they were looking for Frank R James, 62, in connection with the attack as he had rented a U-Haul van that may be linked to the shooting.

The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking to determine if he has any connection to the train,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) asked “anyone with information on his whereabouts” to call a hotline.

Mr James has not been named as a suspect in the attack. Being identified as a person of interest means police believe he may have information concerning the crime.

The New York Times reports that Mr James, who has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, appears to have posted dozens of videos on social media in recent years, in which he expresses bigoted views. More recently he had also criticised New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

In a briefing late on Tuesday, police gave more details of the incident which saw a male attacker detonate two smoke grenades and open fire at Brooklyn’s 36th Street station.

The attack unfolded shortly before 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Tuesday, and police said the man had a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

“He then fired that weapon at least 33 times, striking 10 people,” police chief Mr Essig said. Seven men and three women were shot.

Images from the scene showed bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the smoke-filled station.

Another 13 people “suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation, falling down or a panic attack”, the police chief said.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

“The male then fled the scene, and detectives are actively trying to determine his whereabouts,” Ms Essig said.

Investigators found the Glock handgun, three extended magazines, a hatchet and a range of potential incendiary devices at the scene.

A $50,000 (£38,450) reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Police say the gunman was roughly 5ft 5in tall and 170lb (77kg). He was said to be wearing a construction vest, grey hooded sweatshirt, and a gas mask.

The attacker’s motive was not immediately known.