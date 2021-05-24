'Perfect storm' of disease ahead with vaccines delayed and measles, WHO and UNICEF say

The World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund warned of an increased risk of measles spread.

With worldwide cases up nearly 80% so far in 2022 compared with 2021.

Almost 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February this year.

The WHO says pandemic-related disruptions, increasing inequalities in access to vaccines, and the diversion of resources from routine immunization are leaving too many children without protection against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Twenty-three million children missed out on childhood vaccinations in 2020.

As of April 1, “57 vaccine-preventable disease campaigns in 43 countries that were scheduled to take place since the start of the pandemic are still postponed, impacting 203 million people, most of whom are children,” the organizations said. “Of these, 19 are measles campaigns, which put 73 million children at risk of measles due to missed vaccinations.”

According to WHO and UNICEF, “coverage at or above 95 per cent with two doses of the safe and effective measles vaccine can protect against measles.”

In all five countries with the highest cases in the last year, first dose coverage was below 70% in 2020.